James Corden jokes about ‘new project’ after exit from The Late Late Show

James Corden has joked about working on an all-male revue titled “Blond From Across The Pond” since leaving The Late Late Show in April.

The British comedian and actor, 45, appeared to host a car auction at Wynn’s Awakening Theatre in Las Vegas on Friday, ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix over the weekend.

It comes after the Gavin And Stacey star left his role at the helm of The Late Late Show after more than eight years, which saw him rub shoulders with countless Hollywood stars.

“I should let you know, this is the first thing I have hosted since I left my talk show – now that show aired at 12.37am on CBS so technically this is the largest audience I’ve ever played to,” Corden said on Friday.

“It’s so great to be in Vegas, which is something people will only say when they have just arrived in Vegas.

“I’ve actually been in town a week… a lot of people say, ‘What are you working on now’, I’m working on a sexy all-male revue – you’ve heard of the Thunder From Down Under, this is the Blond From Across The Pond.”

It comes after Corden announced he had joined SiriusXM to host a weekly audio show, which will see him interview “some of the biggest guests on planet Earth”.

Corden said there is more than 60 million dollars worth of cars up for auction at the RM Sotheby’s F1 car auction on Friday, including the first Mercedes Benz that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton drove to victory in 2013.

It also saw Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari race suit used during the 2003 Italian Grand Prix in which he qualified in pole position and won – before later winning the championship.

The race suit sold for £85,000, after Corden attempted to convince a competing buyer to raise his bid by £3,000.

Oliver Barker served as auctioneer at the event, presiding over the 39 lots going under the hammer.