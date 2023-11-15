Jimmy Kimmel returns to host 2024 Oscars ceremony

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 2024 Oscars, marking his fourth time presiding over the ceremony.

The late-night US talk show host will front the ceremony on March 10 for the second consecutive year after his “triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year” which earned him an Emmy nomination, the show’s producers said on Wednesday.

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” Kimmel said.

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars in 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

It comes after Kimmel hosted back-to-back Academy Award broadcasts in 2017 and 2018, the first of which saw the La La Land and Moonlight best picture mix-up.

Kimmel will return with his wife Molly McNearney, who will serve as executive producer for the show held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

McNearney, who has been nominated 11 times for her work on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! chat show, said: “I’m especially honoured to be part of the Oscars team this year, when we are all eager to be back together and back to work.”

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

Academy chief executive Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said: “We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars.

“They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience.

“We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

Meanwhile, Oscars executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan said: “Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humour, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around.”

The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.