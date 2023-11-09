What can we expect following the ‘official suspension’ of actors strike

The US actors strike led to an industry wide shutdown.

The 118-day walkout saw disruption to film and TV productions, red carpet premieres, film festivals and awards shows.

Announcing the end of the strike, a statement from union Sag-Aftra said: “As of 12.01am Pacific time on November 9, our strike is officially suspended and all picket locations are closed.”

Here, the PA news agency looks at what we can expect now the strike has officially ended:

– Film and TV production

Camera crews are set to roll again after Sag-Aftra announced a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP).

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will star in Deadpool 3 (Jacob King/PA)

When the strikes were first announced, the entertainment industry went into shutdown with much-anticipated films including Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman immediately wrapping production in the UK.

Director Jon M Chu said the cast of Wicked which includes Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey were days away from completing the film before the announcement halted production “until the strike is over”.

Production on film and TV series are expected to start momentarily following the end of the strike.

– Film and TV premieres

During the strike, Sag-Aftra members were barred from publicising any of their upcoming projects which meant for months, film and TV premieres went ahead without its stars.

Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy attend the UK premiere of Oppenheimer before they had to leave following the strike announcement (Ian West/PA)

On July 14, the much-anticipated premiere of Christopher Nolan’s epic Oppenheimer clashed with the Sag-Aftra strike announcement forcing its film stars including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon to walk off the red carpet.

The premiere was brought forward by an hour in anticipation of the news but later saw stars including Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek forced to leave before the screening of the film.

Following the suspension of the strike, film and TV premieres can go ahead as planned with its stars once again able to promote their work.

– Film festivals

The strike also affected international film festivals such as Venice, Telluride and Toronto as stars were forced to sit out.

Martin Scorsese at the London Film Festival (Victoria Jones/PA)

During the London Film Festival in October, filmmaker Martin Scorsese said he was “disappointed” that the stars of his latest film, Killers Of The Flower Moon, could not attend its London premiere amid the ongoing Sag-Aftra strike.

The epic Western crime saga stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.

The end of the strike means big name film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin and Cannes film festival can go ahead as planned at the beginning of 2024.

– Awards shows

Following the announcement of the strike, actors were forbidden to campaign for or attend award shows.

It forced the Television Academy to announce a new date for the 75th Emmy Awards which had been originally scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on September 18 amid the strikes.

The organisation announced that the ceremony would now take place on January 15 2024, just a week after the 81st annual Golden Globes, which is currently due to take place on January 7.

The end of the strike means the awards season which includes the Oscars ceremony in March will not be postponed and will go ahead with its stars as planned.