Stephen King criticises ‘apologists for murder’ after Maine shooting

Law enforcement outside Schemengee’s Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine, after a mass shooting

Author Stephen King has criticised “apologists for murder” following the mass shooting in his home state of Maine in the US that left at least 16 people dead.

The prolific writer, referred to as “the king of horror”, whose works include The Shining, It, Misery and Carrie, criticised the easy access to “rapid-fire killing machines”.

He wrote on social media: “The shootings occurred less than 50 miles from where I live. I went to high school in Lisbon.

The shootings occurred less than 50 miles from where I live. I went to high school in Lisbon. It’s the rapid-fire killing machines, people. This is madness in the name of freedom. Stop electing apologists for murder. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 26, 2023

“It’s the rapid-fire killing machines, people. This is madness in the name of freedom. Stop electing apologists for murder.”

He added in capital letters: “This does not happen in other countries.”

THIS DOES NOT HAPPEN IN OTHER COUNTRIES. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 26, 2023

King, 76, who is from Portland, Maine, is one of the state’s most famous residents and continues to live there.

At least 16 people were killed and dozens more injured in shootings in the city of Lewiston.

Police were searching for the man who opened fire at two locations – a restaurant and a bowling alley.

The man identified as a person of interest is a firearms instructor trained by the military and was recently committed to a mental health facility, according to a state police bulletin.

The bulletin says the man, Robert Card, had been trained as a firearms instructor at a US Army Reserve training facility in Maine.

Caution to the public.A shooting incident with multiple casualties has occurred in multiple locations in Lewiston. Police are currently searching for Robert R. Card (04/04/83) of Bowdoin. Card is considered armed and dangerous. If seen people should not approach Card or https://t.co/UzToVkLGkq — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) October 26, 2023

Card is considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached, police said.

King has long been an outspoken advocate for gun control and vocal critic of the Republican Party and the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Until recently he lived in a Victorian mansion in the heart of Bangor’s Whitney Park Historic District but in 2019 the house was turned into a museum honouring the author and his work.