Si King cooks during live show without fellow Hairy Biker Dave Myers

Si King cooked live in front of an audience without the other half of the Hairy Bikers team, Dave Myers, following his co-star’s death.

Known for a series of cooking and travel programme, which saw the pair travel around on motorcycles, they were a duo for around two decades.

Myers died in February at the age of 66 after battling cancer.

King was at the Good Food Show Summer event in Birmingham’s NEC, where he cooked in front of a large crowd and was joined by Italian chef Gennaro Contaldo, TV presenter Chris Bavin and Easy recipe book author Chris Baber.

The presenter also posted about signing copies of him and Myers’s book The Hairy Bikers’ Ultimate Comfort Food, with a picture of a child, saying: “Great to see all ages enjoying the book! #fastandfresh.”

While sharing another image taken at the event of King bending slightly forward while holding the mic towards him, he wrote: “Thanks for having me @goodfoodshows! Clearly I was unknowingly showing off my air saxophone skills!”

Earlier this month, King accompanied a memorial motorcycle ride in honour of Myers to raise funds for the Institute of Cancer Research, London, and children’s charity the NSPCC.

Announcing his death earlier this year, the 57-year-old said: “My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

“I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”