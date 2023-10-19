Match Of The Day spin-off show hosted by Jermaine Jenas cancelled

Jermaine Jenas

The BBC has announced that a Match Of The Day spin-off show “will no longer continue”.

Hosted by Jermaine Jenas, 40, MOTDx has seen the former England footballer reflect on the action with famous faces on BBC Three.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We have made some changes to our football output this season which means we will be producing even more digital content for audiences across BBC Sport platforms.

“Whilst we are proud of MOTDx and would like to thank everyone involved, it will no longer continue.”

Jake Bugg appeared on MOTDx (Ian West/PA)

The series saw episodes with comedian Maisie Adam, singer-songwriter Jake Bugg, former Made In Chelsea star and radio DJ Sam Thompson and rapper Aitch across its three years.

The last episode aired in June when TV presenter Jordan North hosted an FA Cup special with Adam, Love Island star Jordan Hames and MMA fighter Dakota Ditcheva.

In September, former Tottenham midfielder Jenas apologised on X, formerly Twitter, after branding a referee a “complete s***house” during an Arsenal match.

The pundit and presenter posted on social media following the team being awarded a controversial penalty against Tottenham.

Following a backlash, he wrote: “I hold my hands up, I got it wrong yesterday.

“I should know, more than most, the responsibility we have as fans, players and pundits and the impact our words online can have as it’s an area I’ve been vocal in.