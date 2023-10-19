2023 MTV EMAs cancelled amid ‘volatility of world events’ after Israel conflict

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 â Show â PSD Bank Dome

The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) have been cancelled in France amid the “volatility of world events” following the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The annual ceremony, which celebrates music and artists from across the globe, was due to be held at the Paris Nord Villepinte on November 5 before militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel earlier this month.

The event will be now be rescheduled for November next year.

Hosts Taika Waititi and Rita Ora on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

In a statement, Paramount said: “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.

“We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”

Since the death of a schoolteacher following a stabbing last week, France has been on its highest security alert, according to the AP news agency.

The funeral for Dominique Bernard was held on Thursday in Arras, the northern town where he taught the French language at the Gambetta-Carnot school.

A suspected Islamic extremist has been arrested.

Last year, the EMAs were co-hosted by celebrity power couple, Oscar-winning writer Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora.

Taylor Swift attending the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

The ceremony saw American hitmaker Taylor Swift walk away triumphant as she won four of the top gongs – including best video and best longform video award for her 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), as well as best artist.

Performances were also seen from Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, British rapper Stormzy and Ukrainian rap group Kalush Orchestra.