Love Island star Tommy Fury beats YouTube star KSI in boxing ring

KSI v Tommy Fury & Logan Paul v Dillon Danis – MF & DAZN: X Series – AO Arena

Love Island star Tommy Fury has beaten YouTube personality KSI by on points in their widely anticipated fight in Manchester on Saturday.

Fury recently defeated Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in February and his win over KSI extends his record to 10-0 as a professional.

Brother Tyson, the WBC heavyweight champion, watched on at ringside as Fury landed several eye-catching blows.

Despite being penalised a point for repeatedly punching the back of KSI’s head, Fury was given 57-56 by two judges with a third scoring the contest 57-57 after six rounds.

Molly-Mae Hague reacts after Tommy Fury won the match against KSI (Will Matthews, PA)

While Fury was on Love Island, he met Molly-Mae Hague who he is now engaged to and has a daughter called Bambi.

Hague posted to Instagram before the fight saying “Let’s go baby!!!”.

Speaking to DAZN after the fight, Fury said he is “changing my family’s life, fight by fight, I am changing my little daughter’s life”.

“I said from day one, there will never be another Tyson Fury, I’m just trying to be the best Tommy Fury I can be.”

After the fight, KSI called the decision loss a “robbery” and was visibly angry with the decision.

Tommy Fury (right) and KSI (Will Matthews, PA)

“I understand, I’m the YouTuber and you’re the boxer, you have to win, I understand.”

The pair exchanged words after the judge’s decision before Fury left the ring.

KSI has a large following on YouTube and has become a successful entrepreneur and musician.

There were few spare seats to be seen and those that were filled up long before Fury’s entrance after 11.30pm to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

KSI came into the arena in a green Lamborghini alongside rapper Giggs.