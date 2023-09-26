Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

TV's Jenna Coleman announced to appear at Telford comic con event

By David TooleyShowbizPublished: Comments

Film and TV star Jenna Coleman has been announced as a guest at a big event being held in Telford later this year.

Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The Wales Comic Con says fans will be able to meet the Dr Who actor on Saturday, November 18, the first day of the all-weekend event.

Held annually at Telford International Centre the Comic Con brings together some of the biggest names for fans of popular culture to meet and greet.

Jenna Coleman has starred in Dr Who as assistant Clara, and been in many films including Captain America: The First Avenger, The Sandman, Titanic, and Victoria.

Her Wikipedia page says she is "known for her roles as Jasmine Thomas in the soap opera Emmerdale, Clara Oswald in the science-fiction series Doctor Who, Queen Victoria in the period drama Victoria, Joanna Lindsay in the crime miniseries The Cry, and Marie-Andrée Leclerc in the crime miniseries The Serpent.

"She has also had roles in several films, including Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), and Me Before You (2016). In 2022, she portrayed Johanna Constantine in the Netflix fantasy drama series The Sandman."

For more details on who is appearing at the Telford event visit https://shop.walescomiccon.com/collections/wales-comic-con-takeover

Showbiz
Telford entertainment
Entertainment
What's On
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News