TV's Jenna Coleman announced to appear at Telford comic con event

Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The Wales Comic Con says fans will be able to meet the Dr Who actor on Saturday, November 18, the first day of the all-weekend event.

Held annually at Telford International Centre the Comic Con brings together some of the biggest names for fans of popular culture to meet and greet.

Jenna Coleman has starred in Dr Who as assistant Clara, and been in many films including Captain America: The First Avenger, The Sandman, Titanic, and Victoria.

Her Wikipedia page says she is "known for her roles as Jasmine Thomas in the soap opera Emmerdale, Clara Oswald in the science-fiction series Doctor Who, Queen Victoria in the period drama Victoria, Joanna Lindsay in the crime miniseries The Cry, and Marie-Andrée Leclerc in the crime miniseries The Serpent.

"She has also had roles in several films, including Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), and Me Before You (2016). In 2022, she portrayed Johanna Constantine in the Netflix fantasy drama series The Sandman."