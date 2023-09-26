British boxer Ricky Hatton is first celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice

Ricky Hatton

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton has been announced as the first contestant in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

The 44-year-old, who officially retired from boxing in November 2012 before returning to the ring for an exhibition match last year, was unveiled as a participant during Tuesday’s episode of This Morning.

He said: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink.

“I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy.”

Hatton is the first of 12 celebrities announced who will take on the challenge of skating live each week in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

Last year, Hatton returned to the ring for the first time in almost a decade for an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera.

His 45-3 professional record was not affected by the bout, which had no scoring and no official winner declared.

Before that, Hatton fought in November 2012 when he lost to Vyacheslav Senchenko before announcing his retirement.