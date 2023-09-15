Notification Settings

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness separate after 27 years of marriage

The couple announced the news in a statement that said their family was their ‘highest priority’.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have separated after 27 years of marriage, it has been announced.

In a statement to US publication People, the couple said: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

Eddie the Eagle European Premiere – London
Hugh Jackman met Deborra–Lee Furness in 1995 (Ian West/PA)

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman”, ended: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, had met on the set of Australian TV show Correlli in 1995 and the pair were married for almost three decades, having wed on April 11 1996.

The pair had two adopted children together called Oscar and Ava.

