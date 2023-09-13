Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 Guts world tour including two dates in London

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has announced that she will be taking her album Guts on a worldwide tour.

The 20-year-old music artist, who performed at the Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Tuesday released her second studio album on September 8.

The global tour for Guts will kick off on Friday February 23 2024 in Palm Springs California, with stops including London, Amsterdam, Miami and Paris.

soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️??? pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023

The UK leg of the tour will begin in Manchester at the Co-op Live on Friday May 3 before it heads to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for May 7.

Rodrigo will play Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on Friday May 10 before embarking on two nights at The O2 in London on Tuesday May 14 and Wednesday May 15.

Rock band The Breeders, Boy’s A Liar singer PinkPantheress, music artist Chappell Roan and American singer Remi Wolf will all be supporting the artist across select dates on the tour.

European fans can register for tickets until Sunday September 17 at 10pm.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code, which grants them access to the online sale on Thursday September 21.

Olivia Rodrigo attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (Doug Peters/PA)

Rodrigo, who is known for songs including Driver’s License and Good 4 U, toured her debut album Sour in 2022 and performed in venues including Madison Square Garden in New York and The O2 in London.

Her new album Guts features the hit song Vampire, which went to number one on the official singles chart in the UK.

In August, Rodrigo became the youngest person so far to have received a Brit Billion Award for achieving one billion UK streams, as calculated by the Official Charts Company.