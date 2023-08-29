Sir Cliff Richard announces album celebrating 65 years in the music industry

Sir Cliff Richard

Sir Cliff Richard has announced the release of an orchestral album which celebrates his 65th year in the music industry and features a song with his “dear friend” Olivia Newton-John.

Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life comprises seven decades worth of hits including the songs Living Doll, Summer Holiday, We Don’t Talk Anymore and Suddenly, with the late Newton-John.

Discussing the album, Sir Cliff, 82, said: “After 65 years in the business, it is really an emotional journey to listen back to some of my original vocals and hear just how young I was, and how my style changed over the years.

The album cover for Sir Cliff Richard’s new album Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life (East West Records)

“These tracks mean a lot to me and they are so refreshed with the orchestral arrangements.

“The most emotional track on the album for me is Suddenly with my dear friend Olivia Newton-John.

“We recorded this version together live for my 75th birthday in 2015 and it always strikes me how well our voices sounded together, and the crystal gentility that Olivia always managed to exude.

“I’m glad I was able to highlight this great performance again.”

Sir Cliff Richard and Olivia Newton-John (Andy Butterton/PA)

Newton-John, who had an extensive career in music and was known for playing Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, died last year aged 73.

Sir Cliff’s new album is a compilation of his biggest hits and favourite tracks, with orchestral arrangements from composer Chris Walden.

The collection includes the 1999 recording from Richard’s performance of Everything I Do (I Do It For You) at his Countdown Concert celebrating the millennium.