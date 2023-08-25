Dwayne Johnson ‘heartbroken’ by death of ‘very unique, cool and rare’ Bray Wyatt

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson has paid tribute to former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Bray Wyatt whom he described as a “very unique, cool and rare character”.

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died “unexpectedly” on Thursday at the age of 36.

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/pabVuaKlnP — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2023

A statement on WWE’s website, which did not give the wrestler’s cause of death, gave “condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans”.

Wyatt, who was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda, had several family members who went into the world of wrestling.

His father, grandfather “Blackjack Mulligan” Robert Deroy Windham and two of his uncles, Barry and Kendall Windham, all wrestled in WWE.

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

Hollywood actor Johnson, also known by his ring name “The Rock” when he was a professional wrestler, wrote in an post on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing.

“Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

“Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling.

“Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’.”

Funk, who had a 50-year career in wrestling and died aged 79 earlier in the week, also made the leap into Hollywood acting.

He starred in Road House opposite Patrick Swayze.

WWE chief content officer, Triple H, called Wyatt’s death “tragic news” and said his thoughts are with his family.

American wrestler The Miz, who has been in Will Ferrell comedy The Campaign, wrote in a tweet: “The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt’s story-telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen.

RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling… pic.twitter.com/gSuDQ1Z12I — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 25, 2023

“Windham Rotunda’s fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss the most. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Rotunda family. Rest well my friend.”

Former professional wrestler Mick Foley, an actor known for 2019 film The Peanut Butter Falcon, said he was “terribly sad” for his fans and loved ones.