Rescheduled dates for Madonna’s The Celebration Tour announced

Madonna’s The Celebration Tour will officially kick off on October 14 in London, Live Nation has confirmed.

The Like A Prayer singer was due to start her tour in Canada in July, before she announced a plan to reschedule the North American leg of the tour, following a stay in intensive care.

Live Nation has announced rescheduled dates for the North American shows and says that several of them have been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts.

Just Announced⚡Madonna Reveals Rescheduled Dates for The Celebration Tour! The Celebration Tour will come to: ? @AmalieArena 4/4/24, resch from 9/7/23? @KaseyaCenter 4/6 & 4/7/24, resch from 9/9 & 9/10/23 All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. pic.twitter.com/R98U2YrgtW — Live Nation (@LiveNation) August 15, 2023

The European leg of the tour will begin with four dates at The O2 in London, before the singer moves onto Copenhagen, Barcelona and other European cities – ending back in the UK for two more concerts in London.

Madonna will start the North American leg of her tour on December 13 in Brooklyn, New York, before she travels to cities including Boston, Toronto and Miami.

The only North American shows which have not been rescheduled are Madonna’s performances in Brooklyn on December 13 and 14 and her Washington show on December 18, which have all kept their original dates.

Altogether five North American dates have been cancelled – July 27 in Tulsa, December 22 in Nashville, January 15 in San Francisco, January 18 in Las Vegas, and January 20 in Phoenix.

Madonna is rescheduling her tour dates after falling ill in June (PA Archive/Yui Mok)

Live Nation has said that tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honoured on the new dates, which includes all dates except for Los Angeles and one date in New York, due to a venue change.

North American dates for The Celebration Tour were postponed after Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary announced she had developed a “serious bacterial infection” in June, which led to a several-day stay in intensive care.