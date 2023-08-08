Notification Settings

Singer Ciara reveals she is expecting her fourth child

Published:

The US singer showed off her growing baby bump in a video posted to Instagram.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Ciara has revealed she is expecting another child with her husband Russell Wilson.

The US singer, 37, announced the news with a black and white video posted on her Instagram where she showed off her baby bump while dancing at the edge of an indoor swimming pool.

Alongside the post she quoted lyrics from her new song, How We Roll with Chris Brown, saying: “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib.”

Friends and famous faces were among those to send their congratulations to the couple, including singer Chloe Bailey who wrote: “YEEEESSSSS”.

US rapper GloRilla and producer and rapper Rodney Jerkins, also known by his stage name Darkchild, also offered their “congrats”.

It will be the fourth child for Ciara, full name Ciara Princess Harris, as she has a three-year-old son Win and a six-year-old daughter Sienna with Wilson, and a nine-year-old son Future Jr with her ex-partner, rapper Future.

The Goodies and One Two Step singer and American football quarterback Wilson, 34, married in England in 2016.



