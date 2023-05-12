Paul Burrell: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa allowed me to show people who I am

Paul Burrell

Former royal butler Paul Burrell says returning to the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… South Africa has allowed him to “show people who I am” as he exited the show one day before the final.

Burrell, who was eliminated with former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman on Thursday, said the experience had been “liberating”.

Only four contestants remain on the ITV reality spinoff show, which concludes on Friday.

Myleene Klass, Fatima Whitbread, Phil Tufnell and Jordan Banjo are among those still battling it out to be crowned the first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Carol Vorderman was also eliminated from the show on Thursday (ITV/PA)

However, in a twist at the end of Thursday’s episode, former contestants were brought back and tasked with choosing one of the four to also go home.

Their decision will be revealed at the start of Friday’s episode.

Burrell first competed in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, finishing in second place to comedian Joe Pasquale.

Speaking after his exit he said: “I wanted to do it again as I’m a very different person to the person I was in 2004.

“A lot of water has gone under the bridge. I was able to show people who I am.

“I’ve spent my life looking over my shoulder. Being followed, being watched. I thought, ‘this is an incredible showcase to let people know who I am now’.

“And so my hubby said, ‘You’ve got to do it’. I enjoyed it the first time around, I’m going to enjoy it again surely. I knew I was going to say yes.

“I didn’t realise how much more I would enjoy it. How liberating this would be for me.”

Burrell added that the entire experience in South Africa had been “full of laughter” and there had been “no tension” in camp.

He added that he had wanted to go out “on a high note” and had played a game of “innuendo bingo” with Vorderman – who he described as “a giggler” – as they exited the show.

Vorderman, who first competed on I’m A Celeb… in 2016, praised former Olympian Whitbread as “outstanding”, and said they had “bonded” in the jungle by providing “motherly figures”.

While our Final 4 stuff their gobs (deserved x), their fate lies in the hands of their former Campmates. Who do you think will be chosen as the final 3? ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/qyM7YeMZc1 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) May 11, 2023

“I think that’s just my nature. Fatima and I did a lot for camp,” she said.

“Fatima more physically but I wasn’t far behind as she will tell you.

“We did a lot of the chores. Changing the toilet rolls, I did the cooking with Helen for nearly a week. We all watched each other’s backs.”

Vorderman said they had often woken early before other campmates and done exercises together, as well as a couple of nights sharing a bed.

“This camp was completely different and there were many more surprises in this series. But, wonderful,” she said.

“Slightly more intense I would say. But (there were) some great people in this camp and that’s what makes it really.”