BBC interview appears to confuse Eurovision fan with Finnish entrant Kaarija

Eurovision 2023

A BBC reporter appeared to confuse a Eurovision fan with Finland’s competition entrant Kaarija, during a vox pop interview.

The first Eurovision semi-final took place on Tuesday, with Kaarija among the 10 acts selected to advance to the grand final on Saturday.

Following a show preview, BBC North West Tonight aired a selection of interviews with fans, several of whom tipped Finland to go the distance in the competition.

Kaarija, the entrant from Finland performing at the Eurovision semi-final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking to an unidentified man in a similar luminous green top worn by Kaarija onstage, the reporter remarked “we even managed to catch up with the main man himself”.

The strapline underneath the interview also read “Kaarija – Finland entrant”.

Asked about how Liverpool was as a host city, the man replied: “Incredible.

“In comparison with all the other countries that I have been (to), this is better organised.

Kaarija )Peter Byrne/PA)

“Everything is walking distance, and it’s just so friendly. Everything is just so easy around here. It’s incredible.”

During Tuesday’s semi-final, the real Kaarija gave a high energy performance of his track Cha Cha Cha, a surreal combination of techno and anthemic pop, prompting a raucous response from the audience.