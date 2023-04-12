Bertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran to star in Old Vic production of Pygmalion

Bertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran

Olivier award-winning actors Bertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran will star in a new production of Pygmalion at The Old Vic, it has been announced.

The pair will return to the historic London venue in George Bernard Shaw’s classic play, which will be directed by Richard Jones.

Carvel will play eccentric linguist professor Henry Higgins, while Ferran takes on the role of Eliza Doolittle.

Pygmalion follows the story of professor Higgins’ attempt to win a bet to pass the Covent Garden flower girl off as a lady amongst the great and good of London society.

The production, which will run from September 6 to October 28, will be the first show of The Old Vic’s 2023/24 season.

Full casting and show creatives are still to be announced.

Jones said he was “lucky” to be given the opportunity to direct both Carvel and Ferran in the production, and was “very happy” to return to the historic theatre.

“How lucky the director who is offered the opportunity to collaborate with the charismatic and unique Patsy Ferran and the brilliant, shape-shifting Bertie Carvel,” he said.

“Moreover, how lucky to direct these actors in Shaw’s Pygmalion, which follows Professor Higgins’ artificial creation of a society lady who rebels against her creator.

“I’m very happy to return to the welcoming and supportive team at The Old Vic having been here in 2015 and 2020 with The Hairy Ape and Endgame respectively.”

Matthew Warchus, artistic director at The Old Vic said: “I’m very excited to welcome back to The Old Vic the truly exceptional talents of Patsy Ferran, Bertie Carvel and Richard Jones.

“I anticipate explosive results as they take on Shaw’s searing and iconic study of identity and control.”

Carvel is the recipient of two Olivier awards, the first of which he won for best actor in a leading role in a musical for his role as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical in 2012.

In 2018 he won best actor in a supporting role for his performance as Rupert Murdoch in Ink, which also earned him a Tony award.