Celebrity Wrexham AFC owner Ryan Reynolds buys £1.5m home in small Welsh village

Mid WalesShowbizPublished: Comments

American blockbuster actor and Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds has bought a four-bed home in a Welsh village, two years after taking over the storied football club.

Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground in 2021. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
The Deadpool star, who bought Wrexham with fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, has now snapped up a £1.5m property in Marford, five miles from Wrexham city centre, according to The Sun.

The Sun reports that Mr Reynolds, 46, has bought the house in Wales to add to the home in New York where he lives with his wife Blake Lively and their children.

Reynolds and McElhenney took full control of Wrexham of the National League from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021, investing £2 million under the terms of the deal.

They explored the history and culture of Wrexham in their hit Disney+ series Welcome To Wrexham.

The award-winning show documents the team’s progress, and tells the story of the club, founded in 1864, which has the world’s oldest international ground.

Reynolds previously said that he and McElhenney hope to eventually take the club into the Premier League.

