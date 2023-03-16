Jeremy Renner shares heartfelt note from nephew amid ongoing recovery

Jeremy Renner at Marvel Studio’s Hawkeye special screening – London

Jeremy Renner has shared a heartfelt message from his nephew as he continues to recover from his serious snowplough accident earlier this year.

The Marvel actor, 52, shared the message on his Instagram story in which his nephew said he was “very lucky” to have an Avenger for an uncle.

Renner was crushed by a six-tonne snowploughing machine near his home close to the Nevada-California state border in the US.

A police report obtained by the PA news agency revealed he had been trying to rescue a family member at the time of the incident.

On Wednesday Renner posted a picture of the message, sent by his nephew Auggie.

“I am very lucky because my uncle is Hawkeye (one of the Avengers). I am also very lucky because my uncle is alive from his accident,” the note read.

“Love my little man. Bless you Auggie,” the actor captioned the photo.

The actor has kept fans updated with his recovery process so far, saying he would do “whatever it takes” to get back to full strength.