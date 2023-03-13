Joker: Folie à Deux castmates Lady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson unite at Oscars

95th Academy Awards – Arrivals

Castmates Brendan Gleeson and Lady Gaga shared a brief hug and kiss on the Oscars carpet while filming for their highly anticipated Joker sequel continues.

Gaga is set to star as queen of chaos Harley Quinn in Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, which will see the return of Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck in the title role.

Far away from the streets of Gotham City, the pop star, 36, and Gleeson, 67, were pictured embracing on the champagne-coloured carpet.

Brendan Gleeson kisses Lady Gaga on the carpet at the Oscars on Sunday (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Gleeson was nominated for best supporting actor for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, which he lost on the night to Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

His role in the anticipated sequel, which saw Phoenix nab the Academy Award for best actor in 2020, is not yet known as the project remains shrouded in mystery.

Meanwhile, Rihanna and Lady Gaga will go head to head at the Oscars for best original song.