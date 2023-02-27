Stephen Fry to host reboot of hit US quiz show Jeopardy!

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry is to host an ITV reboot of long-running game show Jeopardy!

The 20-episode series will follow the format of the original US version, which first aired in 1964 and flipped the traditional question-and-answer format of many similar programmes.

Instead, contestants use the answers to guess the question so they can remain on the show until being dethroned by another contestant.

ITV said Fry will “bring a modern twist to the cult classic” with the introduction of an extra round “increasing the stakes for the players”.

The UK version of Jeopardy! first aired in the 1980s on Channel 4 and was also on ITV and Sky in the 1990s.

Fry said: “In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday.

“The idea of hosting it here in the UK makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

Previous hosts in the UK have included Steve Jones and Derek Hobson, while in the US names such as Art Fleming and Alex Trebek have manned the presenter’s lectern.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of entertainment, said: “Bringing Jeopardy! to a brand new audience as part of our weekday schedule is exciting.

“There is no one better to host this classic game show than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers.”

Rising to fame as one half of comic double act Fry and Laurie, alongside Hugh Laurie, Fry remains a prolific actor, author and cultural commentator.