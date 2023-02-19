Cate Blanchett leads celebrities inspired by gothic glamour at the 2023 Baftas

Cate Blanchett

Actress Cate Blanchett appears to have donned the same black gown she wore to the 2015 Oscars on the EE Bafta red carpet.

The velvet dress has the same silhouette with an open back, although it looks to have had padding added to the shoulders to give it a wider, more of a dramatic shape.

Cate Blanchett (Ian West/PA)

Blanchett – a UNHCR goodwill ambassador – was one of the many celebrities accessorising their outfit with a blue ribbon, a symbol of solidarity with refugees and displaced people around the world.

Blanchett wore Maison Margiela to the 2015 Oscars (Alamy/PA)

There was a swathe of black outfits on the red carpet, tapping into the trend for gothic glamour increasingly seen this awards season.

Gwendoline Christie (Ian West/PA)

Game Of Thrones and Wednesday actress Gwendoline Christie seemed to channel the spooky Netflix hit series’ aesthetic in an all-black, high-necked gown designed by her partner Giles Deacon.

Julianne Moore (Ian West/PA)

Julianne Moore gave an old Hollywood take on gothic glamour with her Saint Laurent look, wearing a simple black strapless gown paired with a statement white feathered wrap.

Carey Mulligan (Ian West/PA)

Carey Mulligan’s interpretation of the trend was all about simplicity: a pared-back black gown with a square neckline, teamed perfectly with her short bob hairstyle.

Yvonne Orji (Ian West/PA)

Actress Yvonne Orji amped up the sex appeal in her choice of a black sparkly dress with a fur stole and opera gloves similar to the pair worn by the Princess of Wales.

Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)

Singer Ellie Goulding pushed the boundaries in her whimsical dark grey dress, which had sleeves that covered her hands completely and trailed to the floor.