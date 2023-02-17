Joe Lycett and Mo Gilligan to receive special gongs at National Comedy Awards

Joe Lycett and Mo Gilligan

Joe Lycett and Mo Gilligan are set to be honoured with special awards at the National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Tom Allen at the Roundhouse in north London on February 17 and will be broadcast live on Channel 4 and All 4.

The show honours emerging and established British comedy talent, with the public voting on key prizes in a variety of categories that celebrate the world of comedy.

Lycett will receive the Comedy Game Changer Award (Rob Parfitt/Channel 4/PA)

Lycett will receive the Comedy Game Changer Award in recognition of his work to inspire social change through comedy.

It comes following several high-profile campaigns by the comedian, including taking on energy giant Shell on greenwashing, and challenging David Beckham to relinquish his role as an ambassador at the World Cup in Qatar over LGBT+ rights.

For the latter, Lycett shredded £10,000 in a video posted online, although he later revealed the money had been fake and he had donated the sum to LGBT+ charities.

Bafta winner Gilligan has been awarded the Impact in Comedy Award in acknowledgement of his efforts to use his platform to shine a light on other black comics.

Bafta winner Gilligan has been awarded the Impact in Comedy Award (Ian West/PA)

This includes the curation of two sold-out nights of Mo Gilligan + Friends: The Black British Takeover at The O2.

Previously announced were the recipients of the Comedy Breakthrough Star Awards: Cheaters star Susan Wokoma, critically acclaimed comedian and singer Jordan Gray, and Am I Being Unreasonable? scene-stealer Lenny Rush.

During the ceremony on Friday, fans will be able to vote on Twitter for the winner of the Best Stand-Up Show Award, with instructions to be revealed during the live show.

Nominees are Sam Campbell: Comedy Show, Tim Key: Mulberry, Amy Gledhill: The Girl Before The Girl You Marry, Joe Lycett: More, More, More! How Do You Joe Lycett? How Do You Joe Lycett?, and Jordan Gray: Is It A Bird?

Derry Girls is nominated for best scripted comedy (Matt Crossick/PA)

Elsewhere, hit Northern Irish comedy series Derry Girls will go up against Ricky Gervais’ Afterlife and Ghosts for best scripted comedy.

The Graham Norton Show and Taskmaster will battle it out for best entertainment show, and QI, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie To You? and Mock The Week go head to head for best comedy panel show.

It comes after BBC Two staple Mock The Week aired its final episodes in November following 17 years and 21 series – a total of 232 episodes featuring 131 comedians.

In the comedy podcast category, Liverpool-based show Have A Word, hosted by comedians Adam Rowe and Dan Nightingale, takes on other big names including Ed Gamble and James Acaster’s Off Menu podcast.

Dara O Briain says Mock The Week was ‘a joy and honour’ (BBC/PA)

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell, and Shagged, Married, Annoyed with Chris and Rosie Ramsey are also nominated.

Awards will also be handed out for outstanding comedy actor and actress, outstanding supporting role and outstanding comedy entertainment performer – in male and female categories.