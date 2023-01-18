Jamie Bell pays tribute to Billy Elliot cinematographer Brian Tufano

Jamie Bell at BFI Chair’s Dinner

Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell says he is “so grateful” to have featured in the work of Brian Tufano, following the cinematographer’s death.

The actor, 36, paid tribute to the “cinematographer extraordinaire” and his “exceptional talent” on social media.

News of Tufano’s death at the age of 83 was first reported on Tuesday by US media outlets.

I’m incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of legendary, cinematographer extraordinaire Brian Tufano. An exceptional talent. I’m so grateful to have featured amongst his incredible and enduring work. RIP ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ljshjvxHwX — Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) January 17, 2023

He was known for his work on the 2000 classic film Billy Elliot and work with Danny Boyle on Trainspotting in 1996.

“I’m incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of legendary cinematographer extraordinaire Brian Tufano,” Bell wrote.

“An exceptional talent. I’m so grateful to have featured amongst his incredible and enduring work. RIP.”

Tufano began his career at the BBC, working with such directors as Stephen Frears and Alan Parker and in 1992 was assigned to the series Mr Wroe’s Virgins and worked with director Danny Boyle.

We are saddened by this news – Cinematographer Brian Tufano shot some of Scotland's most iconic films: Trainspotting, Shallow Grave and Late Night Shopping. https://t.co/ChzGOA9g9K — BAFTA Scotland (@BAFTAScotland) January 16, 2023

The pair worked on Boyle’s feature debut, Shallow Grave, and continued to work together on films including the critically-acclaimed Trainspotting.

In 2001 Tufano won a special Bafta award for television craft and was nominated for outstanding contribution to cinema for his work on Billy Elliot.

Reacting to the news Bafta Scotland wrote: “We are saddened by this news.