Jeff Brazier proud to have shared ‘difficult’ news of relationship end

Jeff Brazier says he is “proud to have shared something that was difficult for me” after announcing the end of his nine-year relationship.

The TV presenter and reality show star thanked fans for their support and said the response to his news made it feel “like it was really worth doing”.

He is known for appearances on shows including Shipwrecked, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity MasterChef.

On Monday, Brazier said his marriage to Kate Dwyer ended earlier this year and he had occasionally “never felt loneliness like it”.

In a follow-up Instagram post on Tuesday, he said he felt “a little bit embarrassed by the original post”.

“I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who responded to my post,” he said.

“I am proud to have shared something that was difficult for me and glad that lots of other people have been able to identify with it.

“It makes it feel like it was really worth doing.”

“It was a brave thing, really, but I’m really pleased I did it so I do encourage anybody else who is in a certain situation to do the same.”

Captioning his video on Tuesday, he wrote: “If sharing was easy we wouldn’t have so many issues in the world, but I tell you what, giving myself the right to be supported yesterday really really helped.

“I think there’s something about ‘loneliness’ that resonates deeply. We know isolation is a big issue but there’s something about the thought of people feeling alone that really gets you.”

Brazier and Dwyer married in 2018.