Winners of BBC News Ukraine Book Award learn about success while on frontline

Russian invasion of Ukraine

The winners of the BBC News Ukraine Book Award learned of their success while they served on the frontline fighting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Andriy Semyankiv discovered his book Dancing With Bones Medical Thriller had been named the BBC’s Book Of The Year and Pavlo Kazarin who wrote The Wild West Of Eastern Europe had won the BBC Book Of The Year Essays during a virtual ceremony while they serve as part of the Ukrainian Army.

The 2022 awards were announced not at a live event in Kyiv as usual but virtually through the BBC News Ukraine website following Russia’s invasion on February 24.

BBC Ukraine Book Awards Winners 2022 (BBC/PA)

Opening the virtual ceremony, BBC News Ukraine Editor Marta Shokalo, said: “This year, even the possibility of staging the competition was a matter of long discussions as we asked if this is the right time and if there even will be enough books to consider.

“We now know that it was, and there were. We received so many books, albeit in digital versions. Including books about the ongoing war. So many books came from Kharkiv, just as the city was shelled. We now know that even as the war rages, books are published, books are bought and books are read.”

Ms Shokalo compared the winning entry by Mr Semyankiv to Netflix’s hit TV series Breaking Bad.

Damage to property in Kyiv, Ukraine, caused by an explosion during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine day after Russia invaded Ukraine (Maia Mikhaluk/PA)

She added: “Andriy Semyankiv’s book fulfils one of the most important missions of literature – to entertain. It’s been a long time since the Ukrainian literature has produced such an exciting plot. This book has every chance to become a bestseller not only in Ukraine but also internationally, as soon as it is translated into other languages.”

Ghosts Of The Black Forest by Andriy Bachynskyi was also announced as BBC Children’s Book Of The Year during the ceremony.

The winning author in each category is awarded the equivalent of £1,000 while the publishers have the right to use the logos of the BBC News Ukraine Book awards on subsequent editions.