Dolly Parton asks Sir Elton John to collaborate on classic hit

Dolly Parton says she has asked Sir Elton John to collaborate with her on one of his classic tracks.

The country megastar, 76, is recording a rock ‘n’ roll album which will feature her own originals as well as covers of classic hits.

Appearing on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Friday, she said she has covered Sir Elton’s hit Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me and would like his input on the track.

She said: “I just recorded for my rock album and I did (Elton’s) song, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me. And I’ve sent out a message asking if he would sing with me on it and possibly play the piano.

“So if y’all get to see him, say Dolly wants you to sing on her record.”

Last Friday, Glastonbury announced Sir Elton will be headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday June 25 to close the 2023 festival.

It will be his first performance at the festival and the final UK show of his last tour.

Asked if she had any advice for the Rocket Man singer after her successful set at the Somerset festival in 2014, Parton said: “I love him, just tell him to enjoy it because it was great fun for me.

Sir Elton John (Suzan Moore/PA)

“I was a little scared at the start – I didn’t know if I was festival material because I don’t usually play those kind of big shows like that because I talk a lot and I do a lot of story-type songs and I thought, ‘Nah, I don’t know about this’.

“But they were the most wonderful audience, as good as I’ve ever had in my life. It will always be a treasured memory for me.”

She confirmed her new album is due out next autumn in time for Christmas 2023.

Last month, Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside stars including Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran and Eminem.

When the nominees were announced in May, Parton “respectfully” declined, saying it did not seem suitable for her to take a spot as a country artist.

What a night! It was an honor to share the stage with so many talented people. I still can’t believe I’m part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart @rockhall. ❤️ https://t.co/auY3pWlPIX pic.twitter.com/qwPmIqKSdR — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 20, 2022

She was later convinced otherwise and ended up headlining the ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Parton said she now wants to “earn” her spot on the list, adding: “I have a lot of new rock things that I’m writing. So I have been, the last few months, over periods of time, I’ve been working on that since they said I was going to be going in the whole thing.

“I thought, well I’m going to have to earn it. So it seemed like this was the time to do it. So I’ve been doing that.

“I’m working on that album and that will be coming out some time next fall, hopefully, in time for the Christmas season next year.