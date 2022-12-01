Notification Settings

Disney announces premiere date for Mandalorian season three

ShowbizPublished:

The series, starring Pedro Pascal, will return to screens on March 1 2023, the streaming giant said.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda

Disney has announced the premiere date for the third season of its hit show The Mandalorian.

A previous trailer for the series showed the eponymous character (Pascal) and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, reunite and travel to Mandalore to be “forgiven for my transgressions”.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus,” The Mandalorian Twitter account posted, sharing a picture of the duo.

The final episode of season two came in December 2020, though The Mandalorian made an appearance in episodes of fellow Star Wars spin-off The Book Of Boba Fett, earlier this year.

It is understood season three will pick up immediately after Book of Boba Fett.

The show, created by Jon Favreau, also stars Katee Sackhoff, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, and Amy Sedaris.



