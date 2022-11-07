Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Paul O’Grady gets new role as deputy lieutenant of Kent

ShowbizPublished:

The 67-year-old broadcaster will start carrying out ceremonial duties just over two months after he signed off from his BBC Radio 2 show.

Paul O’Grady
Paul O’Grady

Broadcaster Paul O’Grady has got a new role after leaving BBC Radio 2 – as a deputy lieutenant of Kent.

The 67-year-old has been appointed to carry out ceremonial duties in the south-eastern county just over two months after he signed off from the Sunday afternoon show he had hosted for nearly 14 years.

A Kent County Council spokesman said: “Broadcaster, writer, comedian, actor and Kent champion Paul O’Grady MBE joins six deputy lieutenants whose combined varied local and specialist knowledge and experience will be utilised in duties supporting the Lord Lieutenant of Kent and the Crown.

“These include greeting and accompanying royalty and heads of state during official visits to the county, the presentation of honours and awards, participation in citizenship ceremonies, offering advice during the organisation of events and helping community groups raise awareness of and gain recognition for their work.”

The spokesman said O’Grady had lived in Kent for more than 21 years and filmed an ITV series in 2020 about the county.

He has also written a children’s book set in Romney Marshes and he has supported a number of animal charities in the county.

The lieutenancy of Kent dates back to Tudor times and includes up to 70 deputy lieutenants who come from all walks of life and advise the council on areas from education to business.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News