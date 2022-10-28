Craig Revel Horwood reveals Bruce Forsyth forgot his name during first Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Craig Revel Horwood has revealed the late Sir Bruce Forsyth forgot his name during the first Strictly Come Dancing show as he guest hosted The One Show for the BBC’s centenary.

The notorious judge presented the BBC evening chat show on Friday alongside regular host Alex Jones as part of the special programming to mark the broadcaster reaching 100 years.

Reflecting on Horwood’s time on the popular dance competition, Jones pointed out that it “didn’t get off to a great start”.

She then showed a video of the show’s original lead host Sir Bruce asking Horwood for his critique on a routine and accidentally addressing him as ‘Craig Devil Horwood’.

The judge, who has featured on the hit show competition since its inception in 2004, said: “Devil – he didn’t know my name then.”

He added: “But it was a wonderful first show. I mean, we had absolutely no clue what we were doing.

“We were just making it up as we’re going along, but it’s turned out really brilliant and I’m so proud to be part of it.”

Horwood also spoke to this series’ contestants EastEnders’ star James Bye and professional dancer Amy Dowden in the studio.

Reflecting on Horwood’s style of critiquing, Bye said: “He’s always encouraging. Craig’s notes are always quite specific, sometimes a little subjective.

“But ultimately they’re there to encourage us, they want us to get better and you do feel that as a celebrity on the show you definitely feel like the judges are there to to make you better.”

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MEDLEY! ? Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra play us out magnificently, performing all your favourite BBC theme tunes! ? Thank you all for watching our special centenary shows and to everyone that took part! ?#TheOneShow #BBC100 pic.twitter.com/2iYH6iO2KM — BBC The 100 Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 28, 2022

Last weekend, the dance competition honoured the broadcasters 100 years with routines to classic BBC theme songs and references to popular shows.

EastEnders star James Bye paid homage to the BBC soap opera as he performed the foxtrot to Julia’s Theme, the show’s alternative version of the classic theme song.