Steve Wright on his final BBC Radio 2 afternoon show: No tension here, just fun

Steve Wright has kicked off his last BBC Radio 2 afternoon show, saying “no tension here, just fun, celebration and thanks to you” as he bids farewell after 23 years.
The 68-year-old broadcaster announced he would be leaving his afternoon show in July as part of the station’s schedule shake-up.
He has presented Steve Wright In The Afternoon on the Radio 2 slot since 1999 and also presents Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs on the network.
Scott Mills, who left BBC Radio 1 after 24 years at the network, is taking over the 2-4pm slot.
Opening his final show, Wright said: “Last show, bit of pressure, got to make it a good one.”
After playing How Bizarre by OMC, Wright added: “No tension here, just fun, celebration and thanks to you.
“I am going to try and do my normal bits because I don’t want to go to pieces. I don’t want to be in bits but I might.”
TV presenter Richard Osman was among the celebrities paying tribute to Wright on Twitter: “Will be listening to Steve Wright’s final Radio 2 afternoon show today.
“He’s been entertaining me for nearly 40 years (no, not non-stop) and I’m looking forward to seeing where he goes next. Good luck Steve, and thank you!”
Comedian Matt Lucas wrote: “Goodbye Steve Wright In The Afternoon. A terrific broadcaster and always such a kind, engaged host.”
Tim Vine told how Wright would be “missed”, tweeting: “It’s the last Steve Wright in the Afternoon today on Radio2. It was such a great show to be on as a comedian.
“Steve was always so supportive and encouraging and just plain fun to be with. Thank you Steve and thank you @radiostimsmith too.”
Veteran host Wright, who announced the news live on his show in July that he “can’t hold the slot forever”, has since stressed he is not retiring.
Wright has previously said he will be presenting a special programme on Radio 2 on National Album Day and will be returning to the network to present a number of festive specials over Christmas.