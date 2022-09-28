Creator of Peaky Blinders hints at 'possible new stories into the 50s'

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight in front of a mural of main character Tommy Shelby

Steven Knight CBE, the Birmingham-born creator of the widely-acclaimed BBC sensation, said that the post-First World War world of the Shelby family could host "possible new stories into the 50s".

The former Streetly School student told BBC Midlands Today that after the release of a Peaky Blinders film in 2024 he would "hand over" control of his creation to others.

The sixth series, which premiered in February of this year, was previously billed as the final series.

He told the BBC: "I think after the film we will look at... it will be me sort of launching possible new stories into the 50s and then I would hand over the baton of writing and creating the thing to other people.

"But if there is an appetite for the world then it will continue."

Asked if he meant there could be future television content, he said: "Yeah - but this would be post-film and this would be me handing this on to new writers, new people."

He was speaking at the world premiere of a new Peaky Blinders dance show at the Birmingham Hippodrome.