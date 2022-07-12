UK talent fares well at nominations for 74th Primetime Emmy awards

Colin Firth at Mary Poppins Returns European Premiere – London

UK talent fared well at the nominations for the 74th Emmy awards, with several big British names picking up nods.

Colin Firth and Jodie Comer were among those to be tipped for top awards at the nominations, which took place on Tuesday.

The annual ceremony recognises the best in television excellence, and is hosted by the US Television Academy.

Jodie Comer was nominated for outstanding actress in a drama series, for her portrayal of the psychotic Villanelle in popular BBC series Killing Eve (Ian West/PA)

Nominations were read out by actors JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero in a virtual ceremony.

Firth received an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, for his role in HBO’s The Staircase.

The actor was recognised in the category alongside compatriots Andrew Garfield and Himesh Patel, as well as Michael Keaton and Sebastian Stan.

Stan’s co-star in Pam And Tommy, Lily James, received a nod in the category for leading actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Comer was nominated for outstanding actress in a drama series, for her portrayal of the psychotic Villanelle in popular BBC series Killing Eve.

The actress was nominated alongside her co-star Sandra Oh, and the pair face competition in the category from Euphoria star Zendaya.

Laura Linney, Reese Witherspoon and Melanie Lynskey were also nominated in the category.

Elsewhere, Brian Cox faces off against Succession co-star Jeremy Strong, both having been nominated for lead actor in a drama series for their roles as members of the feuding Roy family.

Adam Scott, Bob Odenkirk and Jason Bateman also received nods in the category, as did Korean actor Lee Jung-Jae for Squid Game.

Succession was also tipped for outstanding drama series, as were Ozark, Squid Game, Severance, Euphoria and Netflix hit show Stranger Things.