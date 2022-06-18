Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chris Evans struggles to keep concentration during Buzzfeed ‘puppy interview’

ShowbizPublished:

The Marvel actor hailed the experience.

Britain Lightyear Premiere
Britain Lightyear Premiere

Chris Evans has asked how he can ever go back to “regular interviews” after being questioned while surrounded by a group of puppies.

The Marvel actor hailed the experience, organised by Buzzfeed, as the “greatest interview ever” after being “overwhelmed” by tiny dogs.

Evans was asked about his recently released Disney film Lightyear as well as his roles in the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) but struggled to keep his concentration due to excitement.

He also talked about the importance of adopting older dogs and how his own pet, Dodger, came into his life.

“Greatest. Interview. Ever,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

“And thanks for letting me bring in some older pups, Buzzfeed! They deserve all the love and attention too.

“How can I ever go back to regular interviews?”

He earlier posted: “I’m honestly worried that I didn’t answer ANY questions.

“All I remember is apologizing a lot for not paying attention.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News