Organisers announce dates for Coachella music festival 2023

Published:

The festival, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert, will return for two weekends next year, April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23.

Germany Rock im Park

Organisers have announced the dates for the world-famous Coachella music festival in 2023.

Frank Ocean is expected to be one of the headliners, according to festival organiser Paul Tollett, who revealed the news in a Los Angeles Times article last year.

Coachella returned for the first time in two years in 2022, having been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s headliners included Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Friday at 6pm UK time.

