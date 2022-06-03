Comedian Axel Blake and schoolboy Aneeshwar Kunchala claim spots in BGT final

Britain’s Got Talent auditions – London

Comedian Axel Blake and schoolboy environmentalist Aneeshwar Kunchala have secured spots in the Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) final on Sunday after the fifth and last live semi-final show.

Property maintenance manager Blake, who was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer act, impressed with another quick-witted routine which secured him the public vote.

The comedian from west London joked about life after getting the special buzzer, including how he had to pretend his number was for a Nandos after getting bombarded with calls, and his relatable humorous moments with his partner.

axelblake_ is tonight's winner, as chosen by YOU! We'll be seeing him again *very* soon in Sunday's #BGT Final

Following the routine, Cowell admitted that he was nervous to see Blake perform again, but said: “I didn’t realise actually how brilliant you are.

“I know people on these shows, we get carried away in the moment saying ‘Oh you’re a star’, but I’m going to say it because I mean it – you’re a star.”

The final spot was tied between seven-year-old Kunchala and singing collective Welsh of the West End, but judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden voted to put the young boy through to Sunday’s final.

Kunchala won over hearts with his poetry about the environment accompanied by a video depicting his tale and promised to do an “upgraded” version for the final.

And that makes 10! The last of our #BGT Finalists is none other than @Aneeshwar_K The lineup for Sunday's Final is now complete!

While Welsh of the West End, which is made up of West End performers from Wales, just missed out on a spot following their emotional rendition of You Will Be Found from the musical Dear Evan Hansen.

The show also featured performances from the young quarter of Scooter Boys who delivered a daring routine of tricks and flips to a medley of music.

Following his unexpected audition set up by his family, singer Nick Edwards returned to sing an emotional original song titled Love Is, while IMD Legion, a 36-piece dance crew, delivered a high energy performance.

Matricks Illusion also offered up another routine of shockingly quick outfit and performer changes, but it was not to Cowell’s liking as he gave them the red buzzer as he felt there was “not enough magic”.

The comedy duo of 72-year-old Brian and Krysstal, 58, also failed to impress with their eccentric comedy routine, causing all four judges to press their red buzzers.

Friday’s semi-final show was given a special Platinum Jubilee theme to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

It opened with hosts Ant and Dec revealing a tea party gracing the stage as audience members waved union jack flags.

Walliams also dressed in a blue suit, white shirt and red tie while Holden went all out with a bright red dress and tiara as a Union Jack was draped across her chair.

As Jon Courtenay put it, "what better way to celebrate The Queen's Jubilee than with our oldest winner ever, Colin Thackery" Watch their performance featuring The D-Day Darlings, D-Day Juniors, The Chelsea Pensioners Choir & Military Drummers

The show also featured a performance from previous BGT winner Jon Courtenay who made reference to classic British elements in his song.

He was joined by fellow winner Colin Thackery who followed with a song about the nation which he sang alongside The D-Day Darlings, D-Day Juniors, The Chelsea Pensioners Choir and Military Drummers.

Eight other acts have so far made it through to the show’s grand finale after being voted through in the previous semi-final shows this week.

Cowell confirmed there will be an additional “wildcard” act who will join the finalists on Sunday.