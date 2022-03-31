Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to LA hometown at Walk Of Fame star ceremony

Members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to their hometown of Los Angeles as they were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bass player Flea said Hollywood Boulevard “has always been a part of me” and was grateful to now “be a part of it”.

Detail of the new star of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The world-famous rock band were presented with the accolade by funk musician George Clinton and actor Woody Harrelson at a ceremony on Thursday.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers consists of vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and lead guitarist John Frusciante.

In a short speech, Kiedis praised his bandmates and said the Chilis were “much greater than the sum of our parts”.

“To me this is not a story of individuals… something happens when we come together which is much greater than the individual parts, we are much greater than the sum total of our parts,” he said.

“We were able to find something that we love doing and communicate with the entire world.

“We started off playing dive bars up and down this street and making a handful of people dance and come to life, but as time went on we stuck together as a team and as a band and now we can make everyone dance and feel joy.”

Anthony Kiedis licks the recently unveiled star (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Flea said he had “pan-handled” on Hollywood Boulevard at the age of 11 and knew the street “inside out”.

“I know this street inside out, this street knows me,” he said.

“Whenever we travel around the world, this street has always been a part of me and I’m really grateful that now we can be a part of it.

“I love my bandmates… we have innumerable experiences on this street. Love to all.”

Unveiling the star, the bassist joked that the spot was the only part of Hollywood Boulevard that “had not been puked on”.

In his own speech, Smith thanked fans and paid tribute “my brother” Taylor Hawkins, following the Foo Fighters drummer’s death.

“He’s flying around, he would love this and laugh and make a nice-smartass comment about this whole thing. I love him,” he said.

During the ceremony, a marching band played a medley of the band’s hit songs including Can’t Stop, By The Way, Snow (Hey Oh) and the recently released Black Summer.

Their new album Unlimited Love is due to be released on April 1, coinciding with their new radio channel on SiriusXM Whole Lotta Red Hot.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform in Glasgow, Manchester and London next year as part of a 32-date stadium tour.

Performances will also take place in the US, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France and Canada

The band’s star is the 2,717th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.