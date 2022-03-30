Graham Norton and Mo Gilligan share their joy over Bafta TV nominations

Mo Gilligan

Graham Norton and Mo Gilligan are among the Bafta nominees celebrating their success following the announcement of the TV nominations.

Both Norton, 58, and Gilligan, 34, are nominated in the comedy entertainment programme category for the upcoming ceremony being held on May 8.

Norton, a previous Bafta winner, who is nominated for his BBC chat show The Graham Norton Show, tweeted: “Still a thrill! Thank you @BAFTA.”

Comedian and talk show host Gilligan has been nominated for his Channel 4 show The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan.

In addition to expressing his own thanks, Gilligan took the opportunity to congratulate his friend and fellow comedian Munya Chawawa, who has also been nominated in the comedy entertainment programme category for Race Around Britain.

Gilligan tweeted: “WOW Massive well done to the @TheLateishShow team on todays Bafta nomination. Also a huge big up to my brother @munyachawawa on his nomination.”

He followed up with a post on his Instagram page in which he once again thanked Bafta for the nomination and also acknowledged his recent success at the Royal Television Society awards.

It’s A Sin star Callum Scott Howells has also expressed his thanks after receiving a Bafta nomination in the supporting actor category for his performance as Colin Morris-Jones in the series.

The Channel 4 drama, which follows a group of gay men and their friends as they navigate the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the 80s and early 90s, has received 11 nominations in total across the TV and craft categories.

In a tweet 22-year-old Scott Howells wrote: “thank you @BAFTA from the bottom of me heart. I can’t even tell you how much this means to me.”

Scott Howells’s portrayal of Colin’s devastating Aids diagnosis has also received a nomination for the Virgin Media must see moment award – the only award voted for by the public.

Omari Douglas, who is also nominated for supporting actor for his role in It’s A Sin, shared his shock after receiving the nomination.

Douglas, 28, who plays Roscoe Babatunde in the series, shared a photo of himself and his fellow nominees with the caption: “i am in mexico it’s 2.30am i am mostly confusion this is surreal, thank u so very much @bafta !!! biggest of hugs for my it’s a sin family who are all just astonishing.”

Big Zuu shared his reaction to the news that he had received two nominations, saying: “I’m shocked but so happy at the same time”.

The musician and TV star, 27, whose real name is Zuhair Hassan, hosts comedy series Big Zuu’s Big Eats, which airs on Dave.

He tweeted a video sharing sharing his disbelief that he had been nominated in both the entertainment performance and features categories.

The video was captioned: “Thank you God & @BAFTA I’m shocked but so happy at the same time.

“We work so hard to make this show so all I can do is praise my team and big up everyone else that is nominated.”

Comedian and TV presenter Joe Lycett kept his response to his nomination for entertainment performance short and sweet.

Lycett, 33, who is nominated for Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, tweeted: “This is nice.”

Lycett also presents The Great British Sewing Bee and followed up with a second tweet acknowledging the show’s nomination in the features category, writing: “This is also nice.”

Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar shared his delight after it was revealed that ITV’s Unforgotten was in the running to receive the drama series gong.

Bhaskar, 58, plays the role of Detective Inspector Sunil “Sunny” Khan in the crime drama series.

He tweeted: “Aww that’s nice. Thanks @BAFTA and well done the #Unforgotten team. Where’s the backpack category?”