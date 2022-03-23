Bridgerton stars swap their corsets for bold looks at series two UK premiere

Charithra Chandran twirls

The stars of Bridgerton swapped their Regency-era corsets for their own stunning outfits at the second series UK premiere.

Full-length gowns littered the carpet in looks ranging from the bold and floral to simpler black and white designs.

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, led the field with a floor-length white column dress with a large statement green cape, with intricate embroidery.

The look was curated by Mia Coco Chambers and styled with pearl earrings and ring by Japanese jewellery brand TASAKI and a Swarovski bracelet and ring.

Series two star Simone Ashley opted for a more muted colour-scheme with her Gucci outfit.

The actress wore a white crop top with black see-through lace sleeves and matching skirt that was finished with pleated green velvet, as well as drop earrings.

Her co-star and onscreen sibling Charithra Chandran wore a flowing white off-the-shoulder dress, dotted with a red floral pattern from Carolina Herrera.

The dress featured puffy sleeves as well as a sizeable train.

The pair play the Sharma sisters who vie for the attention of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Joanna Bobin, who plays Lady Cowper, also went for a floral look but chose golden roses which shone out from her sweeping white, strapless dress.

Kathryn Drysdale, who plays French seamstress Genevieve Delacroix in the show, wore a dark green satin gown with ruffle detailing in the skirt.

She completed her look with matching clutch purse and diamond drop earrings.

Series producer Shonda Rhimes wore a sparkling scarlet dress with puffed sleeves and carried a small silver accessory purse.

Like Ashley, Ruby Stokes, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, also adopted for simple colours, with a plunging black bodice and long white ruffled sleeves.

Jessica Madsen arrives for the world premier of series two of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton (Yui Mok/PA)