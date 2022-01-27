Katie Price says she hit ‘rock bottom’ after drink-driving crash

Katie Price media call

Katie Price has admitted she hit “rock bottom” after her drink-driving crash last year, and said she she “regrets” getting in the car that night.

The 43-year-old former glamour model was handed a 16-week suspended sentence in December for the offence, which was committed while she was disqualified and did not have insurance.

Price also faces the possibility of jail after being arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order last week.

Katie Price with fiance Carl Woods (Ian West/PA)

Speaking during a Channel 4 documentary about the renovation of her so-called Mucky Mansion, Price spoke about the impact of the crash.

She said: “I regret getting in the car, I could have killed someone. I could have killed myself. My kids might not have had a mum. It’s awful.

“I was rock bottom at that point. It was a wake-up call. I don’t want to be in that situation again.

“In fact, I don’t want to be in a situation where I feel that sad inside that I need to just go and do something, be destructive and hurt people around me because I don’t know how to cope with it.”

Price said she had committed to seeing a therapist, after receiving treatment for her mental health at the Priory Centre.

She added: “I have now decided to see a therapist every week for the rest of my life and put my hand up and say, ‘Yeah I need help, help me’.

“So although there’s situations going on, I am still alive. Yes, there are consequences for what I have done but I just want to breathe.

“My house is now turning into the family home that I couldn’t focus on before for years.

“And now I am turning it back to my home, my hub, it’s all about the future and getting to the next stage, is what I do. And that way I’m a lot happier.”

It comes after Price announced on Wednesday that she will be launching a channel on OnlyFans where she will share “glamorous shots” and updates about her life with her fans.

The former glamour model, who was known professionally as Jordan, attended a lunch event in London dressed as a nun.

Police were called to Price’s Sussex home on Friday amid reports that she had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband, Kieran Hayler, and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost.

Price was banned from contacting Penticost in 2019 under the terms of a five-year restraining order and was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

She also avoided having to appear in court on Monday after a three-year-old fine totalling £7,358 she owed was paid.