Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kylie Jenner wishes fans a safe new year after the ‘many heartaches’ of 2021

ShowbizPublished:

The reality star shared a black and white photo of herself with her hands clasped over her baby bump on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills
Kylie Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills

Kylie Jenner has wished fans a “safe and healthy” new year after reflecting on 2021 and its “many heartaches”.

The reality star shared a black and white photo of herself with her hands clasped over her baby bump on Instagram.

“As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she captioned the picture.

“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
The 24 year-old is currently expecting her second child with US rapper Travis Scott (Jennifer Graylock/ PA)

“I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.

The 24 year-old is currently expecting her second child with 30-year-old US rapper Travis Scott

The couple announced the news in a 90-second video shared to Instagram in September.

In it they revealed the moment the cosmetics entrepreneur told her mother, Kris Jenner.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News