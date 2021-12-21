Notification Settings

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez home after hospital treatment

ShowbizPublished:

The dancer did not provide details but said he is now back home.

Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn
Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez has reassured fans that ‘everything is OK’ after revealing he has been in hospital.

The dancer, 31, shared a post on Instagram alongside pictures of himself in hospital and a final one of him back home.

He was partnered with soap star Katie McGlynn in the latest series of Strictly but they were the second couple to leave the competition.

The Spanish dancer is engaged to former Strictly contestant and actress Gemma Atkinson and they have a daughter named Mia, who was born in 2019.

He posted on Instagram: “I was looking forward for Christmas at Home but that was interesting 24h in Hospital. @glouiseatkinson thinks it was a excuse to avoid all the wrapping of the christmas presents… Anyway… everything is okey and I am back home having cookies and cuddles of my little nurse.

“Thanks to the Dorctors (sic) and Nurses at Fairfield Hospital for being so lovely to me. FELIZ NAVIDAD!!!”.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
McGlynn and Marquez during one of their dances (BBC)

Marquez did not offer any details of why he had been admitted to hospital.

Strictly finalist and former Bake Off winner John Whaite was among the people reacting to his post.

Whaite commented:  “I hope you are ok Gorksybabes”, while Strictly professional Amy Dowden wrote: “Get well soon gorks”.

Some 11 million people tuned in to watch soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis make history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing at the weekend.

