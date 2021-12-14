I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Miller admits ‘man crush’ on campmate David Ginola

Danny Miller leans against a tree

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner Danny Miller has admitted he had a “full-on man crush” on footballer campmate David Ginola during his time on the ITV show.

The former Emmerdale actor said he had been excited to share a bed at Castle Gwrych with his “childhood hero”, but had his advances rebuffed.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: “David was a childhood hero of mine and I was trying to get a leg over all week.

“I finally got the opportunity to sleep in the same bed with him and he weren’t having any of it.

“He was a bit stiff to be honest. I was trying to get my leg over and give him a little cuddle but he was having none of it.

“There was a spoon that wanted to become a fork and he lost it.”

The soap star, 30, triumphed over Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, who took second place, and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who took third, during the series finale on Sunday.

He entered the castle three weeks after the birth of his first child, a son called Albert, and told Ant and Dec he had gone on the show to secure his child’s uture financially.

He told the Star: “The reason I did this was for them so I can set up a big future.

“I hadn’t put Albert in my arms in what seems a lifetime. Fortunately for him he has no idea I have been away.