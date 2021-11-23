Dominic Power to join Hollyoaks cast

Dominic Power

Dominic Power will be the latest addition to the cast of Hollyoaks.

Viewers will be introduced to courier Dave, who is set to shock several of the show’s residents when past secrets are revealed and a shocking discovery threatens to open old wounds.

Power’s first appearance on Hollyoaks will be on December 1 on E4 and on December 2 on Channel 4.

On his move to the Channel 4 soap, Power said: “It’s an honour to be part of such an iconic British soap.

“I can’t wait for the Hollyoaks fans to meet Dave.”

Power has also appeared on Emmerdale and Unforgotten on ITV, and the BBC’s Doctors.