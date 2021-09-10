Drake beats Iron Maiden to secure his fourth number one album

Top Boy UK Premiere – London

Drake has secured his fourth number album in the UK, beating Iron Maiden to the top spot by only a small margin.

The Canadian rap superstar’s sixth album Certified Lover Boy, which has attracted mixed reviews from critics, earned 46,000 chart sales in its first week after being released online only.

Heavy metal veterans Iron Maiden lagged behind by only 1,200 units with their expansive and progressive rock-inspired 17th album Senjutsu.

Certified Lover Boy marks Drake’s fourth number one album in the UK, following Views (2016), Scorpion (2018) and Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020).

Kanye West, with who Drake has feuded in recent years, dropped from number one to three with his sprawling and delayed 10th album Donda.

British rapper Little Simz claimed number four with her Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, the biggest selling album in independent record shops this week.

Following the announcement of their first new music in 40 years, Abba’s Gold: Greatest Hits album, lifted seven places to number five – its highest position since August 2008.

Abba have recorded their first album in 40 years (Baillie Walsh/PA)

On the singles chart, Ed Sheeran claimed an 11th consecutive week at number one and denied Drake double chart success.

The rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, earned three spots in the top five – Girls Want Girls at two, Fair Trade at three and Champagne Poetry at five.

Abba also earned their first top 10 single in nearly 40 years, with new track Don’t Shut Me Down entering at number nine.