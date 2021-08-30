Beastie Boys and Billy Bragg lead tributes after death of Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

Rest in peace our good friend Lee "Scratch" Perry. He was the heart of our album "The Orbserver In The Star House".

"The upsetter the dub original specialist & chemist of the most high . The disco devil has left Babylon , lee will be forever in my heart ? " – Alex Paterson pic.twitter.com/DS9OF1tRDt

— The Orb (@Orbinfo) August 29, 2021