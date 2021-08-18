Jack O’Connell joins The Crown’s Emma Corrin in Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Jack O’Connell

Unbroken star Jack O’Connell has joined The Crown star Emma Corrin in the cast of a forthcoming film adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

O’Connell is one of the latest actors to be announced for the female-focused re-telling of the story, based on D H Lawrence’s classic novel.

It was previously announced that Corrin, who is nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Diana in The Crown, will play Lady Chatterley.

Director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's romance drama is a re-telling of the classic D.H. Lawrence novel about a married woman who engages in a torrid affair with the estate gamekeeper.

O’Connell previously won the Bafta rising star award and has recently starred in the Netflix series Godless. He will soon appear in the BBC thriller The North Water.

Theatre actor Matthew Duckett has also joined the Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast.

His appearances on stage include playing Loyal in The Royal National Theatre’s production of Tartuffe and the lead role of Chris in My Left/Right Foot: The Musical at The National Theatre of Scotland.

This film is the first to be produced under a new partnership in which Sony Pictures will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming.

The story follows the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born into wealth and privilege, who eventually falls out of love with the man she married.

She embarks in an affair with their estate’s working-class gamekeeper and breaks all the conventions of the 1920s to try to be with the man she loves, despite their different social classes.

D H Lawrence first published the novel privately in 1928 but due to its explicit descriptions of sex, an uncensored version was not widely printed in the UK until 1960.