Ed Sheeran on course to extend his reign at number one in the singles chart

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber are second in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

Ed Sheeran is on course to make it seven weeks at number one in the singles chart with Bad Habits.

His closest competition is Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber.

Black Magic by Jonasu is currently third in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta is fourth, followed by followed by Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis, Guetta and Little Mix in fifth.

The Weeknd’s song Take My Breath is the highest new entry in ninth.

KSI and Lil Wayne’s new track Lose is on course to debut in 10th place in the chart.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.

